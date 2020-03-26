LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 310 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Wednesday, March 25, Arkansas saw the largest increase of cases in one day with 76.
Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.
Key facts to know:
- 310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 1,814 total tests
- 1,504 negative test results
- 2 reported deaths
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Thursday, March 26
8:15 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 310 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence
- Lincoln County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
