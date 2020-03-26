LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 310 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Wednesday, March 25, Arkansas saw the largest increase of cases in one day with 76.

Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.

Key facts to know:

310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,814 total tests

1,504 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Thursday, March 26

8:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 310 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lawrence

Lincoln County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

