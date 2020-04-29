LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Wednesday, April 29, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,137 positive cases. The total number of deaths has jumped from 52 to 57 on Tuesday evening.
In Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced on Friday, May 1, camping for in-state resident RVs will open. On May 15, Arkansas is expected to open restaurants, marinas, and more at state parks.
Gov. Hutchinson will be announcing a decision on restaurants in the state during Wednesday's press conference.
Key facts to know:
- 3,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 45,394 total tests
- 42,257 negative test results
- 57 reported deaths
- 1,235 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Wednesday, April 29
11 a.m.
In a press conference, Mayor Frank Scott said the City plans to work on testing minority communities. He also announced zero interest small business loans for Little Rock Businesses. You can apply on Monday May 4th.
Watch City of Little Rock's press conference here:
10 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,137 positive cases.
Watch Tuesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.