LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
In the April 7th press conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was asked if he agreed with Governor Asa Hutchinson's decision to not implement a 'stay at home' order. Scott responded by saying that he and Gov. Hutchinson have a partnership and trust between them; noting the two speak daily and sometimes even twice a day. However, he does prefer a 'stay at home' order for the City of Little Rock.
Key facts to know:
- 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 13,778 total tests
- 13,530 negative test results
- 18 reported deaths
- 201 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Wednesday, April 8
8:55 a.m.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
