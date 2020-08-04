LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

In the April 7th press conference, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was asked if he agreed with Governor Asa Hutchinson's decision to not implement a 'stay at home' order. Scott responded by saying that he and Gov. Hutchinson have a partnership and trust between them; noting the two speak daily and sometimes even twice a day. However, he does prefer a 'stay at home' order for the City of Little Rock.

Key facts to know:

1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

13,778 total tests

13,530 negative test results

18 reported deaths

201 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Wednesday, April 8

8:55 a.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

