LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 854 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Sunday, Dr. Nate Smith announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16.

Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the state of Arkansas will be partnering with the Arkansas Community Foundation to support a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Entergy announced that it would temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payments and will pledge $100,000 to the relief fund.

Key facts to know:

  • 854 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 12,824 total tests
  • 11,970 negative test results
  • 16 reported deaths
  • 102 recoveries
  • All public schools are closed until April 17

Monday, April 6

8:50 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 854 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been nearly 13,000 coronvairus tests taken in Arkansas. 

Sunday's Press conference

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Carroll County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Dallas County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lafayette County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lee County
  • Lincoln County
  • Lonoke County
  • Miller County
  • Mississippi County
  • Monroe County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Ouachita County
  • Perry County
  • Phillips County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Prairie County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Scott County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • Sharp County
  • St. Francis County
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County
  • Yell County

