LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 854 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Sunday, Dr. Nate Smith announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16.

Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the state of Arkansas will be partnering with the Arkansas Community Foundation to support a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Entergy announced that it would temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payments and will pledge $100,000 to the relief fund.

Key facts to know:

854 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

12,824 total tests

11,970 negative test results

16 reported deaths

102 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Monday, April 6

8:50 a.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

