LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 1:20 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Hutchinson confirms 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Nine more counties have been added to the list.

He announced that schools will be closed until April 17 and further action will be evaluated at the time. Continued education will continue through alternative methods, such as AMI days.

He also issued a directive forcing all restaurants and bars to shut down their dining rooms and to offer to-go and deliveries only.

Key facts to know:

96 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

203 people are under investigation

548 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Friday, March 20

1:50 p.m.

Per Leslie Rutledge, $3 million program has been released to help small businesses get bridge loans.

says the Department of Health and CDC are not making house calls. These are scams.

1:40 p.m.

The Department of Finance and Administration has advanced $30 million to help get advanced materials Arkansas needs for the future, such as personal protective equipment.

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, of the 96 cases, 8 are kids, 26 are adults 65 and older, 62 are age 19-64. He said 71% of cases are of white ethnicity and 15% black.

Johnny Key, Education Secretary of Arkansas said they would allow waivers for states if they can't test under the federal education act, per Trump Administration. They will cancel ACT Aspire for this spring, and seek that waiver.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said they has gotten 185 complaints on price gouging in Arkansas. They currently have 24 active investigations on price gouging.

1:30 p.m.

Greene and Benton are among the new Arkansas counties where there are positive cases of coronavirus.

Gov. Hutchinson has no intent to further restrict or close business and industrial activities in Arkansas.

1:20 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

At least three nursing homes across Arkansas have at least one positive COVID-19 cases, including at least 13 in one Little Rock nursing home .

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

At total of 14 counties in Arkansas have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Craighead County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Poinsette County

Pope County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Van Buren County

Washington County

