LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state of Arkansas increased to 10.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Labs to initiate a pilot project for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Benton County.
The governor recommended the closing of the Buffalo National Park. He pointed out that 60% of visitors were from out of state, meaning many could be traveling from hot spots and unknowingly spreading COVID-19.
RELATED: Here's when the COVID-19 pandemic could peak in Arkansas
Key facts to know:
- 625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 8,461 total tests
- 7,836 negative test results
- 10 reported deaths
- 45 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Thursday, April 2
8:10 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Wednesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.