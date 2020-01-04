LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 566 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hutchinson announced one more Arkansan has died due to COVID-19. This makes eight total deaths in the state.
The governor said he is not considering having state police at the Arkansas-Louisiana border.
A private Arkansas lab secured 30,000 COVID-19 tests to help Arkansans over the next few weeks. Those tests will be used at drive-thru sites like New Life Church in North Little Rock which is running daily from 10-4 until April 11.
Key facts to know:
- 566 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 7,920 total tests
- 7,354 negative test results
- 8 reported deaths
- 42 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Wednesday, April 1
8:50 a.m.
As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 566 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been almost 8,000 total tests given in the state.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
