LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Key facts to know:

351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,884 total tests

1,533 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Friday, March 27

8:15 a.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.