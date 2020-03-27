LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.
Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.
The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.
Key facts to know:
- 351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 1,884 total tests
- 1,533 negative test results
- 3 reported deaths
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Friday, March 27
8:15 a.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.
Watch Thursday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.