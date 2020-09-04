LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,094 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Wednesday, Arkansas reached over 1,000 coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson said there have been 110,000 applications for unemployment insurance so far in Arkansas, and a total of 150,000 is expected by the end of this week.

Key facts to know:

1,094 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

14,909 total tests

13,832 negative test results

21 reported deaths

253 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

Thursday, April 9

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 1,094 cases of COVID-19:

21 patients have been newly hospitalized since April 8

Total of 73 currently hospitalized

31 currently on a ventilator

24 have left the hospital

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 1,094 cases in Arkansas, there are 158 healthcare workers.

There have now been 21 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Two of the new deaths were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

1:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,094 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Compared to other southern states, Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas has a lower hospitalization rate per 100,000. He said this is because of Arkansas practicing social distancing.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.