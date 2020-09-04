LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,094 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Wednesday, Arkansas reached over 1,000 coronavirus cases in Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson said there have been 110,000 applications for unemployment insurance so far in Arkansas, and a total of 150,000 is expected by the end of this week.
Key facts to know:
- 1,094 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 14,909 total tests
- 13,832 negative test results
- 21 reported deaths
- 253 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Thursday, April 9
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 1,094 cases of COVID-19:
- 21 patients have been newly hospitalized since April 8
- Total of 73 currently hospitalized
- 31 currently on a ventilator
- 24 have left the hospital
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 1,094 cases in Arkansas, there are 158 healthcare workers.
There have now been 21 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Two of the new deaths were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
1:30 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,094 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Compared to other southern states, Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas has a lower hospitalization rate per 100,000. He said this is because of Arkansas practicing social distancing.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
