LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 508 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized $45 million in additional funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers in Arkansas. This is in addition to $30 million already allocated to pay for PPE.

Baptist Health announced Monday that although reducing non-coronavirus related procedures have helped prevent exposure, it has caused financial hardship.

Key facts to know:

508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,028 total tests

5,520 negative test results

7 reported deaths

32 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Tuesday, March 31

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide update on Arkansas's COVID-19 response in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Newton County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

St. Francis

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County



