LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 508 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized $45 million in additional funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers in Arkansas. This is in addition to $30 million already allocated to pay for PPE.

Baptist Health announced Monday that although reducing non-coronavirus related procedures have helped prevent exposure, it has caused financial hardship.

Key facts to know:

  • 508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 6,028 total tests
  • 5,520 negative test results
  • 7 reported deaths
  • 32 recoveries
  • All public schools are closed until April 17

Tuesday, March 31

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide update on Arkansas's COVID-19 response in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lincoln County
  • Lonoke County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • St. Francis
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County

