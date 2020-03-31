LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 508 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized $45 million in additional funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers in Arkansas. This is in addition to $30 million already allocated to pay for PPE.
Baptist Health announced Monday that although reducing non-coronavirus related procedures have helped prevent exposure, it has caused financial hardship.
Key facts to know:
- 508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 6,028 total tests
- 5,520 negative test results
- 7 reported deaths
- 32 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:
Tuesday, March 31
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson will provide update on Arkansas's COVID-19 response in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.
Watch Monday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.