LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.

He also announced during a press conference Wednesday that the State of Arkansas has received approval from Medicaid to give out extra pay to long-term direct care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

  • All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Thursday, April 16

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 1,620 positive cases in the state: 

  • 1035 active cases 
  • 85 hospitalized 
  • 21 on ventilators 
  • 223 healthcare workers (81 recovered)
  • 118 nursing home residents
  • 548 recoveries
  • 37 deaths 

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced a new website for unemployment in Arkansas. The unemployment hotline hours have also been extended to six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said there's been nearly 150,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Carroll County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Clay County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Dallas County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Franklin County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Izard County
  • Jackson County 
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lafayette County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lee County
  • Lincoln County
  • Logan County
  • Lonoke County
  • Madison County
  • Miller County
  • Mississippi County
  • Monroe County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Ouachita County
  • Perry County
  • Phillips County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Prairie County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Scott County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • Sharp County
  • St. Francis County
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County
  • Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.