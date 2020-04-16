LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.
He also announced during a press conference Wednesday that the State of Arkansas has received approval from Medicaid to give out extra pay to long-term direct care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19.
Key facts to know:
- 1,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 22,675 total tests
- 21,055 negative test results
- 37 reported deaths
- 548 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Thursday's press conference here:
Thursday, April 16
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 1,620 positive cases in the state:
- 1035 active cases
- 85 hospitalized
- 21 on ventilators
- 223 healthcare workers (81 recovered)
- 118 nursing home residents
- 548 recoveries
- 37 deaths
Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced a new website for unemployment in Arkansas. The unemployment hotline hours have also been extended to six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said there's been nearly 150,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Wednesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.