LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.

He also announced during a press conference Wednesday that the State of Arkansas has received approval from Medicaid to give out extra pay to long-term direct care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

1,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

22,675 total tests

21,055 negative test results

37 reported deaths

548 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

Thursday, April 16

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 1,620 positive cases in the state:

1035 active cases

85 hospitalized

21 on ventilators

223 healthcare workers (81 recovered)

118 nursing home residents

548 recoveries

37 deaths

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced a new website for unemployment in Arkansas. The unemployment hotline hours have also been extended to six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,620 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said there's been nearly 150,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.



