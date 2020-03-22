As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 118 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Saturday that there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

165 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

119 people are under investigation

711 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Sunday, March 22:

12:53 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting that there are 165 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

There are 52 confirmed cases in Pulaski County, 25 in Cleburne County, and 20 in Jefferson County.

The jump from 118 cases to 165 cases is the largest one day increase for coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

Saturday, March 21

1:40 p.m.:

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, says of the current 118 cases in Arkansas:

9 are children

32 are ages 65+

77 are ages 19-64

Ethnicity rates are 21% African-American and 68% white.

13 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized with seven in the ICU

UAMS officials said they are increasing their testing capacity and should be able to run 240 daily tests starting on Sunday.

