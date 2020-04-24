LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,741 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.” 

The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates: 

  • April 29 on restaurants 
  • April 30 on gyms 
  • May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops 
  • May 4 places of worship/large venues

Key facts to know:

  • 2,741 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 35,443 total tests
  • 32,837 negative test results
  • 46 reported deaths
  • 929 recoveries
  • All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here: 

Friday, April 24

1:40 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced dental procedures will be able to continue on May 18th.

1:30 p.m.

As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,741 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There are 198 new cases are in the Cummins Prison Unit. 

Over 2,800 people in Arkansas have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with a 4.1% positivity rate.

9 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,606 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

