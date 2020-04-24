LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,741 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”

The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:

April 29 on restaurants

April 30 on gyms

May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops

May 4 places of worship/large venues

Key facts to know:

2,741 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

35,443 total tests

32,837 negative test results

46 reported deaths

929 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Friday, April 24

1:40 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced dental procedures will be able to continue on May 18th.

1:30 p.m.

Over 2,800 people in Arkansas have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with a 4.1% positivity rate.

9 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,606 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

