LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,741 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”
The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:
- April 29 on restaurants
- April 30 on gyms
- May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops
- May 4 places of worship/large venues
Key facts to know:
- 2,741 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 35,443 total tests
- 32,837 negative test results
- 46 reported deaths
- 929 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:
Friday, April 24
1:40 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson announced dental procedures will be able to continue on May 18th.
1:30 p.m.
As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,741 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There are 198 new cases are in the Cummins Prison Unit.
Over 2,800 people in Arkansas have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, with a 4.1% positivity rate.
9 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,606 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Thursday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
