LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,164 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
There have now been 21 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Two of the new deaths were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
Compared to other southern states, Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas has a lower hospitalization rate per 100,000. He said this is because of Arkansas practicing social distancing.
Key facts to know:
- 1,164 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 17,113 total tests
- 15,949 negative test results
- 21 reported deaths
- 305 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:
Friday, April 10
9:20 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,164 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Thursday's press conference here:
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is focusing on making sure Arkansans are taking care of their mental health during this time of uncertainty.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
