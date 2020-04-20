LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,971 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.
He also announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.
Almost 55 percent of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.
Key facts to know:
- 1,971 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 26,988 total tests
- 25,071 negative test results
- 42 reported deaths
- 797 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Monday, April 20
6:00 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health updated COVID-19 numbers for the state, confirming a total of 1,971 positive cases and 797 recoveries.
1:50 p.m.
First Lady Susan Hutchinson spoke about April being Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month. For suspected child abuse, call 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD. The hotline is available 24/7.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 1,923 positive cases:
- 1133 active cases
- 244 healthcare workers
- 128 related to nursing homes
- 93 hospitalized
- 24 on ventilators
- 42 deaths
- 749 recovered
There are approximately 600 positive cases at Cummins prison.
1:30 p.m.
In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,923 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Out of the new cases in the state, 117 of them are in the Cummins Unit.
Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.
8:50 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,853 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
7 a.m.
According Rock Region Metro, starting Monday, April 20, all riders and passengers have to wear a mask.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.