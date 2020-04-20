LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,971 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

He also announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.

Almost 55 percent of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,971 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,988 total tests

25,071 negative test results

42 reported deaths

797 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Watch Monday's press conference here:

Monday, April 20

6:00 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health updated COVID-19 numbers for the state, confirming a total of 1,971 positive cases and 797 recoveries.

1:50 p.m.

First Lady Susan Hutchinson spoke about April being Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month. For suspected child abuse, call 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD. The hotline is available 24/7.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 1,923 positive cases:

1133 active cases

244 healthcare workers

128 related to nursing homes

93 hospitalized

24 on ventilators

42 deaths

749 recovered

There are approximately 600 positive cases at Cummins prison.



1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,923 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Out of the new cases in the state, 117 of them are in the Cummins Unit.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.

8:50 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,853 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

7 a.m.

According Rock Region Metro, starting Monday, April 20, all riders and passengers have to wear a mask.

Watch Sunday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.