LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,398 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 29.
According to the Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, as of Friday, 132,000 people have filed for unemployment since Arkansas allowed easier access to apply during the coronavirus pandemic
Key facts to know:
- 1,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 20,792 total tests
- 19,394 negative test results
- 29 reported deaths
- 376 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Monday, April 13
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.