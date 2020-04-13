LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,398 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 29.

According to the Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, as of Friday, 132,000 people have filed for unemployment since Arkansas allowed easier access to apply during the coronavirus pandemic

Key facts to know:

1,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

20,792 total tests

19,394 negative test results

29 reported deaths

376 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Monday, April 13

Watch Friday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.