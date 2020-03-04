LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 687 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained why he hasn't issued 'stay at home' order for Arkansas yet.
The governor also confirmed the 12th death in the state of Arkansas due to COVID-19. Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
Key facts to know:
- 687 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 8,996 total tests
- 8,309 negative test results
- 12 reported deaths
- 58 recoveries
- All public schools are closed until April 17
Friday, April 3
8:30 a.m.
7:00 a.m.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an Executive Order under his emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting on Monday, April 6, anyone under the age of 18 cannot leave their home unless they're with a parent or guardian.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.