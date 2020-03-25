LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 280 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson reported the first two deaths due to COOVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is "very little evidence" at this time that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective to treat people who have coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

280 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,717 total tests

1,437 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Wednesday, March 25

1:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m.

The City of Little Rock is dropping the proposed 1-cent tax increase over economic uncertainty.

12:50 p.m.

The city of Little Rock is launching Little Rock Cares. This includes online giving and a physical donation center. This will go toward food relief by World Kitchen and PPE.

The city is also working on converting hotels and other hospitals into field hospitals for Little Rock.

12:40 p.m.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.

The mayor said beginning Monday, March 30, there will be a day curfew ordinance from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. towards minors that are currently in school. He hopes this will eliminate social gatherings outside of restaurants and other places.

The Little Rock Police Department will enforce the day curfew with citations, unless the minor is with an adult or going to and from work. They will also be allowed to go get groceries for seniors.

12:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 280 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 11 total recoveries.

8:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 236 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County

