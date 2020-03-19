LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Officials say approximately one-third of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are linked to the first case that was announced out of Jefferson County just one week ago.

Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas will tap Community Development Block Grant funds and the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund to support small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also announced the state will increase reimbursement for child-care voucher providers who care for children who receive federal child-care assistance.

Key facts to know:

46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

113 people are under investigation

441 are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

Thursday, March 19

10:40 a.m.:

At total of 14 counties in Arkansas have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Bradley County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Pope County

Saline County

Van Buren County

Washington County

10:25 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

A total of 310 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

