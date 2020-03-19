LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Officials say approximately one-third of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are linked to the first case that was announced out of Jefferson County just one week ago.
Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas will tap Community Development Block Grant funds and the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund to support small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also announced the state will increase reimbursement for child-care voucher providers who care for children who receive federal child-care assistance.
Key facts to know:
- 46 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 113 people are under investigation
- 441 are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance
- All public schools are closed until after Spring Break
Thursday, March 19
10:40 a.m.:
At total of 14 counties in Arkansas have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Bradley County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Desha County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pulaski County
- Pope County
- Saline County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
10:25 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
A total of 310 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
- For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616
- For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502
We will update the article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: ADH reports 37 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas
RELATED: What Arkansans need to know about the coronavirus and COVID-19
RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Italy on track to surpass China's virus deaths as Wuhan reports no new cases