LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Friday, May 1, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,321 positive cases.

On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,321 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

47,937 total tests

44,656 negative test results

64 reported deaths

1,973 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Friday, May 1

1:40 p.m.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 3,321 COVID-19 positive cases:

1,284 active cases

95 hospitalizations

23 on ventilators

64 deaths

229 nursing home residents 142 staff



Gov.Hutchinson announced an additional $85 million in grant money for the Arkansas Ready for Business program because of an overwhelming number of applicants.

1:30 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed a total of 3,321 positive cases, which is a 66 case increase from yesterday. He also announced 3 new COVID-19 deaths, which brings the total to 63.

Gov. Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6 with restrictions.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

