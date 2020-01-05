LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Friday, May 1, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,321 positive cases.
On Wednesday, there were 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.
On Friday, Gov.Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.
Key facts to know:
- 3,321 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 47,937 total tests
- 44,656 negative test results
- 64 reported deaths
- 1,973 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Friday's press conference here:
Friday, May 1
1:40 p.m.
Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 3,321 COVID-19 positive cases:
- 1,284 active cases
- 95 hospitalizations
- 23 on ventilators
- 1,973 recoveries
- 64 deaths
- 229 nursing home residents
- 142 staff
Gov.Hutchinson announced an additional $85 million in grant money for the Arkansas Ready for Business program because of an overwhelming number of applicants.
RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson says 'Arkansas Ready for Business' grant program took applications prematurely
1:30 p.m.
In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed a total of 3,321 positive cases, which is a 66 case increase from yesterday. He also announced 3 new COVID-19 deaths, which brings the total to 63.
Gov. Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6 with restrictions.
RELATED: Barbershops, salons in Arkansas to reopen May 6th with restrictions
Watch Thursday press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: New business will go into your home, car or business and spray everything down to kill viruses
RELATED: 1 million recovered worldwide from COVID-19
RELATED: Got 'COVID toes?' Don't panic. You may not have COVID-19.