LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday morning that there are now 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be holding a press conference at 11:15 a.m. to give an update on Arkansas's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

14 people are under investigation

258 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

Monday, March 16:

12:50 p.m.:

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has implemented a city-wide curfew that will begin Wednesday night. The curfew will be from midnight until 5 a.m. every night and will be assessed after two weeks.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said police will not stop people from driving, but anyone out walking.

Scott also encouraged restaurants in the city to transition to take out and delivery only.

11:15 a.m.:

Gov. Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Officials confirmed there were two new cases in central Arkansas and two in Cleburne County. All of these cases were tied to specific out of state travel.

Officials say new CDC guidelines recommends for the next eight weeks organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that involve 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Gov. Hutchinson said you will see a significant increase in a number of COVID-19 testing this upcoming week.

Central Arkansas Water has temporarily halted the shut-off of residential water services in an effort to keep our customers safe amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:30 a.m.:

10:00 a.m.:

A total of 22 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state by the Arkansas Department of Health.

On Sunday, Gov. Hutchinson announced that beginning on Tuesday all public schools in the state will close down until the end of Spring Break.

We will continue to update the article throughout the day with new information as it becomes available.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

