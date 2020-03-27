Key updates

The House is expected to vote Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that the Senate passed Wednesday.

The U.S. has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 85,840 as of midnight Friday morning.

The EPA says it will forego sweeping public health and environmental enforcement during the outbreak.

President Trump says he questions if New York needs tens of thousands of ventilators as suggested by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Navy hospital ship Mercy is due to arrive in Los Angeles Friday.

There are more than 530,000 cases around the world, with 24,000 deaths and 122,000 recovered.

Appeals grow to close US national parks

National Parks are one of the places you can still go to get away from the anxiety of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration is sticking with its crowd-friendly waiver of entrance fees at national parks. That's even as managers at some parks try and fail to keep tens of thousands of hikers and tourists a safe distance apart and as communities appeal for shutdowns at some parks that are still open.

Communities around Grand Canyon National Park are among those asking for a shutdown, saying they fear more local spread of the coronavirus. The Interior Department says there's been no decision on that request.

MLB may increase doubleheaders; hold playoffs at neutral sites

An agreement expected to be passed Friday between Major League Baseball and its players includes a "good faith effort" to schedule as many games as possible this year, subject to government rules, travel, player health and economic feasibility, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

They also agreed to consider playing past the usual end of the postseason in late October and early November, even if it involves using neutral sites and domes. They would consider a large increase in doubleheaders to get as many games in as they can, to play without fans and to revise the postseason format.

Seven-inning games for doubleheaders have not been given much discussion but also have not been ruled out.

R. Kelly asks for release from jail

Singer R. Kelly has cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.

A Thursday court filing by his lawyers saying scant precautions to stem the spread of the virus behind bars put Kelly's life at risk. The filing in U.S. District Court in Chicago says sanitizer and even soap is hard to come by in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, with most of its 700 inmates held in small, two-man cells that make the kind of social distancing called for to thwart the transmission of COVID-19 impossible.

House to vote on $2.2 trillion rescue bill

The House is set to pass the sprawling, $2.2 trillion measure Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday. President Donald Trump marveled at the unanimity Thursday and is eager to sign the package into law.

The legislation will pour $1,200 direct payments to individuals and a flood of subsidized loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses facing extinction in an economic shutdown caused as Americans self-isolate by the tens of millions. It dwarfs prior Washington efforts to take on economic crises and natural disasters, such as the 2008 Wall Street bailout and President Barack Obama’s first-year economic recovery act.

But key elements are untested, such as grants to small businesses to keep workers on payroll and complex lending programs to larger businesses. Millions of rebate payments will go to people who have retained their jobs.

Policymakers worry that bureaucracies like the Small Business Administration may become overwhelmed, and conservatives fear that a new, generous unemployment benefit will dissuade jobless people from returning to the workforce. A new $500 billion subsidized lending program for larger businesses is unproven as well.

Navy hospital ship Mercy to arrive in Los Angeles

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy is set to arrive in Los Angeles Friday. Doctors will be able to perform surgery in nine operating rooms and the ship will be able to treat intensive care patients.

The ship will have 1,128 active-duty medical personnel on board, 58 reservists and nine of its 12 operating rooms will be ready to perform surgeries.

Trump questions if New York needs 40,000 ventilators

During an interview Thursday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump dismissed desperate calls from governors, including New York's Andrew Cuomo, who have pleaded for additional ventilators to help treat patients with COVID-19.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump said, referencing New York's request of the federal government.

New York City alone has more than 23,000 cases and 365 deaths, accounting for more than one-quarter of the U.S. total.

On a conference call with governors Thursday, Trump stressed the need to reopen businesses and to recognize regional differences in the virus’ impact.

“We all have to get smart,” Trump said on the call, audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “We have to open up our country, I'm sorry.”

Trump says that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, as he aims to begin to ease nationwide guidelines meant to spread the curb the virus spread.

Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths.

EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws

The Trump administration says it will forgo a sweeping range of public health and environmental enforcement during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the move Thursday, saying the pandemic could make it difficult for companies to comply with public health and environment laws.

The EPA says it won't fine businesses for failing to monitor or report hazardous pollutants if they can show the coronavirus played a role.

EPA chief Andrew Wheeler calls it a temporary measure for “extraordinary conditions."

Environmental groups and former EPA officials call it unprecedented and a license to pollute.

Evangeline Lilly apologizes

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message," Lilly wrote on Instagram Thursday.

In a March 16 post, Lilly reportedly downplayed the threat as a "respiratory flu" and that she felt the country was moving too close to "Marshall Law."