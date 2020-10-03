Key updates:

President Trump said he would hold a press conference Tuesday to outline a proposal for a payroll tax cut and other measures to ease financial concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak

Wall Street futures are up more than 4% a day after the Dow Jones closed down a record 2,000 points.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus epidemic.

Reports: Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may postpone to October or possibly be canceled.

President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures as a public health and economic maelstrom brought on by the coronavirus drew closer to him personally.

Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters Monday he is seeking “very substantial relief" to the payroll tax. Trump also said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault."

Trump said he would hold a press conference Tuesday to outline the plans.

Austria shuts border with Italy

In a dramatic move to keep the coronavirus from shifting north, Austria's chancellor says the country is barring travelers from Italy from entering.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday that exceptions will be made for those with medical notes and authorities will help repatriate Austrians from Italy.

Malta has suspended all flights into and out of Italy. Austria, Britain and Ireland have issued travel advisories for the whole country as Italy’s extraordinary anti-coronavirus lockdown looked set to isolate the country inside and out.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that until further notice, flights to and from Italy would be suspended and ships from Italy would only be allowed to dock if they were carrying cargo, food or medicine.

Abela said the cruise ship MSC Grandiosa, which was to dock in Malta on Tuesday would not be allowed in since it just came from Palermo in Italy.

Austria issued a full travel warning for Italy to "urgently recommend" that Austrian travelers return home. Britain and Ireland advised against all nonessential travel. Germany's national disease control institute, is describing all of Italy as a “risk area.”

Poland cancels mass events in proactive move

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says all mass events like concerts or sporting fixtures are being cancelled across the country in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Though Poland has only recorded 18 cases of the coronavirus, two of whom are said to be in a serious condition, Morawiecki said the country is trying to be proactive in light of the increases recorded elsewhere in Europe, particularly in Italy.

Over 4,000 people are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.

The western Poznan region, which has registered one case of the COVID-19 disease, has also closed all schools, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.

In Austria, the Health Minister Rudolf Anschober says all indoor events with more than 100 people and all outdoor events with more than 500 people are being canceled until mid-April.

RELATED: Ireland cancels all its St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus

Wall Street shows signs of rebound in pre-market trading

Wall Street futures showed the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were in line to open with gains of more than 4% Tuesday.

The Dow lost a record 2,000 points Monday both on concerns about COVID-19's effect on the global economy. It was made worse by a squabble among major oil producers about output levels which caused crude prices to plummet 25%.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced Tuesday.

Cyprus reports first cases of virus, now spread to all EU countries

Authorities in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of ethnically split Cyprus on Tuesday reported the first virus case in the region, a 65-year-old German tourist who arrived on Sunday and developed a high fever.

The hotel where she and the group of 30 tourists she traveled with has been quarantined.

The Cypriot government on Monday announced the country's first two cases. They include the head of the cardiology unit at the country's largest state hospital in the capital, Nicosia. The unit has been placed under quarantine while staff are being tested. All hospital visits and admissions have been suspended for 48 hours.

Every EU nation now has reported cases of the virus.

Italy restrictions spark panic buying

The Italian government is assuring its citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked after panic buying erupted after broad anti-virus measures were announced nationwide, sparking overnight runs on 24-hour markets.

Shoppers lined up overnight outside a Rome Carrefour to stock up after the government extended restrictions on movement from hard-hit northern Italy to the rest of the country. Some shoppers wore masks as they waited with their carts to be allowed into the store a few at a time.

Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care. It's the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

The Associated press reports that with 463 dead and 9,172 infected, Italy’s fatality rate is running at 5% nationwide and 6% in the Lombardy region, far higher than the 3%-4% estimates elsewhere.

Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship await disembarkation



Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard.

Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home. Some Californians were bused to nearby Travis Air Force Base. But about 2,000 people still await their chance to disembark.

RELATED: Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in San Francisco

RELATED: MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL locker rooms and clubhouses restricted

Xi makes first visit to China's outbreak epicenter

Chinese State media says President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus epidemic. Xi will inspect the epidemic prevention and control work and visit medical workers, community volunteers, patients and others on the front lines.

China says 19 new cases of the new virus were recorded over the previous 24 hours, the lowest update since China began reporting national figures on Jan. 20. All but two of the cases were recorded in Wuhan.

Panama confirms 1st case of coronavirus

Panama has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus.

The patient is a Panamanian woman in her 40s who had returned Sunday from Madrid. While only a few dozen cases have been confirmed in Latin America, the epidemic is growing in Europe. Spain is among four European countries with more than 1,000 cases each.

The woman is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

Coachella, Stagecoach may move to October

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may need to be postponed to October due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Coachella may move to the weekend of October 9 and Stagecoach to the weekend of October 16, according to Variety and others. Coachella is currently slated to take place on the weekends of April 10 and 17, followed by Stagecoach on the weekend of April 24. If a move is not possible, the events reportedly could be canceled.

The festivals are held in Riverside County, Calif, which just declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune going sans audience

Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is 79 and battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, putting him in one of the highest-risk groups of complications should he contract the virus.