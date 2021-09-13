Arkansas sees over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,919 new COVID cases, along with 28 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wednesday, September 15

The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,919 new COVID cases, along with 28 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Total cases: 477,191 (+1,919 )

Total deaths: 7,334 ( +28 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,090 (-7)

Fully immunized: 1,289,806 (+4,435)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the vaccination rates in the state are beginning to increase and urged Arkansans to continue the upward trend of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our COVID report today shows the continued gradual decline in new and active cases. Our vaccine numbers are continuing to rise, although we need to increase the number of Arkansans getting vaccinated. We're making progress, but we still have work to do," Hutchinson said.

Tuesday, September 14

Gov. Hutchinson started his weekly press conference off by giving his stance on vaccine mandates.

The Arkansas Department released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,544 new COVID cases, along with 36 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Total cases: 477,191 (+1,544 )

Total deaths: 7,334 ( +36 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,097 (-16)

Fully immunized: 1,285,371 (+4,116)

Governor Hutchinson also announced his collaboration with the White House in rolling out vaccine booster shots. Those are expected to come to the Natural State by the end of next week.



Monday, September 13

The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Monday, the state reported 646 new COVID cases, along with 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a televised interview on Sunday that the federal vaccination mandate announced by President Joe Biden "hardens the resistance," and interferes with state COVID-19 vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.

"Our numbers continue to remain steady with what we've seen on the weekends. Getting vaccinated is a choice we should all make. It's a choice that could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and it gives us the opportunity to safely enjoy fall festivals and sports," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 475,647 (+646 )

Total deaths: 7,298 ( +31 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,113 (-5)

Fully immunized: 1,281,255 (+1,729)

"Today’s COVID report shows better case numbers than last week as well as a continued decrease in hospitalizations," Hutchinson said. "The 31 deaths reported include 12 delayed reports. This is yet another reminder of the importance of getting the vaccine."

