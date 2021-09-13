Arkansas sees nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

On Monday, Sept. 13, the state reported 646 new COVID cases, along with 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a televised interview on Sunday that the federal vaccination mandate announced by President Joe Biden "hardens the resistance," and interferes with state COVID-19 vaccination efforts instead of supporting them.

"Our numbers continue to remain steady with what we've seen on the weekends. Getting vaccinated is a choice we should all make. It's a choice that could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and it gives us the opportunity to safely enjoy fall festivals and sports," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 475,647 (+646 )

Total deaths: 7,298 ( +31 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,113 (-5)

Fully immunized: 1,281,255 (+1,729)

"Today’s COVID report shows better case numbers than last week as well as a continued decrease in hospitalizations," Hutchinson said. "The 31 deaths reported include 12 delayed reports. This is yet another reminder of the importance of getting the vaccine."

