LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A COVID-19 testing site is set to open on Monday, April 27, in the Shackleford Road Walmart parking lot.

State officials say the testing site is supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics who are working with state and local officials.

"One of the important markers of reopening our city is our ability to adequately test enough people," Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. "I'm grateful to Walmart for opening a testing site in Little Rock as we seek opportunities to increase testing capacity and for this partnership between our city and the world's largest retailer."

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting) and is a drive-thru testing site; there is no testing inside the store.

Officials say the testing site is open to those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders. There are no out of pocket costs for the tests.

Before you are able to receive a test, you must make an appointment through Quest Diagnostics's website, which you can find by clicking here.

The testing site is located in the 2700 S. Shackleford Road Walmart parking lot.

If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 testing and appointments, you can call Quest's COVID-19 hotline at 866-448-7719.