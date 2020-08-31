Coronavirus updates: 478 new cases in Arkansas, 12 new deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 60,856 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last Wednesday, FEMA’s grant funding will allow Arkansas to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

Arkansas on Thursday reported at least 411 students, teachers and staff at public schools are actively infected with the coronavirus as the state's new cases continued rising.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged people to set the right example and to wear a mask after being asked about Attorney General Leslie Rutledge posting photos of not wearing a mask or social distancing at a Republic National Convention event at the White House.

Key facts to know:

60,856 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

5,664 active cases

784 reported deaths

391 hospitalizations

84 on ventilators

54,408 recoveries