Coronavirus updates: 645 new cases in Arkansas, over 550 total deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other officials faced questions about the intent to return to in-person schooling despite the amount of daily reported cases remains high following the mask mandate.
On Sunday, the state reported 572 positive cases and 6,770 total tested over a 24-hour period. This is the first time since July 21 that amount of positive cases reported in a single day was under 600 total.
Key facts to know:
- 50,028 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 7,343 active cases
- 555 reported deaths
- 508 hospitalizations
- 117 on ventilators
- 42,139 recoveries
Watch Monday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:
Monday, August 10
3:00 p.m.
Below are the statewide hospitalizations numbers as of 2 p.m.:
- Current Hospitalizations: 508
- Total Beds: 9,111
- Total Beds Available: 2,754
- Total ICU Beds: 1,011
- Total ICU Beds Available: 154
- Total Vents: 1,054
- Total Vents Available: 740
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 232
- Total Covid patients on vents: 117
1:45 p.m.
Dr. Jose Romero provided a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the state.
- 645 new cases
- 13 in prison, 632 in community
- 117 total on ventilators
- 42,139 recoveries (up 678)
- 7,343 active cases
- 5,341 tests over last 24 hours
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson announced 645 new coronavirus cases and that hospitalizations are down 6 and there are 11 more deaths.
A total of 5,341 people were tested over the last 24 hours.
Arkansas has a known total of 50,028 COVID-19 cases.
Hutchinson said that the top three counties with new cases were Pulaski with 61, Sebastian with 52 and Garland with 50.
9:00 a.m.
Over the weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases in the state.
Arkansas also saw 23 more deaths reported. A total of 41,452 people have recovered from the virus and 544 people have died due to COVID-19.
Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers as of Sunday, August 10:
- Current hospitalizations: 514
- Total Beds: 9,111
- Total Beds Available: 2,848
- Total ICU Beds: 1,011
- Total ICU Beds Available: 158
- Total Vents: 1,054
- Total Vents Available: 726
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 241
- Total Covid patients on vents: 115
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.