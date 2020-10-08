Coronavirus updates: 645 new cases in Arkansas, over 550 total deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 50,028 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson and other officials faced questions about the intent to return to in-person schooling despite the amount of daily reported cases remains high following the mask mandate.

On Sunday, the state reported 572 positive cases and 6,770 total tested over a 24-hour period. This is the first time since July 21 that amount of positive cases reported in a single day was under 600 total.

Key facts to know:

Watch Monday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Monday, August 10

3:00 p.m.

Below are the statewide hospitalizations numbers as of 2 p.m.:

1:45 p.m.

Dr. Jose Romero provided a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the state.

645 new cases 13 in prison, 632 in community

5,341 tests over last 24 hours

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced 645 new coronavirus cases and that hospitalizations are down 6 and there are 11 more deaths.

A total of 5,341 people were tested over the last 24 hours.

Arkansas has a known total of 50,028 COVID-19 cases.

Hutchinson said that the top three counties with new cases were Pulaski with 61, Sebastian with 52 and Garland with 50.

9:00 a.m.

Over the weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Arkansas also saw 23 more deaths reported. A total of 41,452 people have recovered from the virus and 544 people have died due to COVID-19.

Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers as of Sunday, August 10:

Current hospitalizations: 514

Total Beds: 9,111

Total Beds Available: 2,848

Total ICU Beds: 1,011

Total ICU Beds Available: 158

Total Vents: 1,054

Total Vents Available: 726

Total Covid patients in ICU: 241

Total Covid patients on vents: 115