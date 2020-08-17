Coronavirus updates: 673 new cases in Arkansas, over 45,000 recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the state is less than one week away from school starting, Governor Asa Hutchinson said we must do our part to bring new cases down and slow the spread. "Students need school, so let’s make sure we do everything we can to help," he said.
On Tuesday, August 11, the state reported 383 positive cases and 4,140 total tested over a 24-hour period. This one of the lowest number of positive cases the state has seen in nearly two months.
Key facts to know:
- 52,665 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 6,494 active cases
- 599 reported deaths (a false death was reported on Saturday, bringing the total from 600 to 599)
- 478 hospitalizations
- 120 on ventilators
- 45,572 recoveries
