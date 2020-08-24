Coronavirus updates: 375 new cases in Arkansas, 13 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Monday, August 24 students and teachers in the state of Arkansas begin their first day back to school. "Students need school, so let’s make sure we do everything we can to help," Gov. Hutchinson said.
Last week, Gov. Hutchinson announced that Arkansas's unemployment rate reduced to 7.1%. That's down a full percentage point from 8.1.
Arkansas also saw the largest number of deaths in a single day with 22 last week.
Key facts to know:
- 56,574 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 5,636 active cases
- 674 reported deaths
- 500 hospitalizations
- 110 on ventilators
- 50,251 recoveries
Watch Monday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:
Sunday, August 23
Below are the daily statewide hospitalization numbers as given to us by hospitals as of 2 p.m. as of Sunday.
- Current Hospitalizations: 500
- Total Beds: 9,111
- Total Beds Available: 9,111
- Total ICU Beds: 1,011
- Total ICU Beds Available: 129
- Total Vents: 1,052
- Total Vents Available: 703
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 236
- Total Covid patients on vents: 110