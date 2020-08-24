Coronavirus updates: 375 new cases in Arkansas, 13 new deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 56,574 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Monday, August 24 students and teachers in the state of Arkansas begin their first day back to school. "Students need school, so let’s make sure we do everything we can to help," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Last week, Gov. Hutchinson announced that Arkansas's unemployment rate reduced to 7.1%. That's down a full percentage point from 8.1.

Arkansas also saw the largest number of deaths in a single day with 22 last week.

Key facts to know:

56,574 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

5,636 active cases

674 reported deaths

500 hospitalizations

110 on ventilators

50,251 recoveries

Watch Monday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Sunday, August 23

Below are the daily statewide hospitalization numbers as given to us by hospitals as of 2 p.m. as of Sunday.