Coronavirus updates: 687 new positive cases in Arkansas, 12 more deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 65,377 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last Friday, Arkansas saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began. The state also completed the highest number of tests in one day with over 11,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health officials at the Arkansas Department of Health to start getting ready for a COVID-19 vaccine by November.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha and the rest of the team at ADH were told this at the beginning of August. Nine vaccines are in phase three trials, which is the last step before approval.

Key facts to know: