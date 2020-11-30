Arkansas sees 32 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue rising

The state continues to see a sharp increase in hospitalizations and new cases as health officials work to slow the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Arkansas has reported over 1,000 current hospitalizations.

"I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers. We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas," Gov. Hutchinson said Sunday.

Last week, Dr. Romero said the first of three COVID-19 vaccines will be reviewed on Dec. 10. Then, once vaccines are approved, a shipment will come to Arkansas, but not enough for everyone. It won't be until third quarter of next year that we have enough for everyone.

Key facts to know:

138,056 confirmed cases

19,303 probable cases

12,816 active confirmed cases

3,324 active probable cases

2,295 confirmed deaths

207 probable deaths

1,063 hospitalizations

201 on ventilators

122,926 confirmed recoveries

15,770 probable recoveries

Monday, Nov. 30

Gov. Hutchinson has confirmed a total of 32 new deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday along with another day in a row with an increase in hospitalizations, making a total of 1,063 Arkansans in the hospital with the virus.

That is an increase of 30 since Sunday.

“Today's increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system," Hutchinson said Monday after releasing the day's coronavirus numbers.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Current hospitalizations: 1,030

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,321

Total ICU Beds: 1,139

Total ICU Beds Available: 76

Total Vents: 1,065

Total Vents Available: 619

Total Covid patients in ICU: 390

Total Covid patients on vents: 185