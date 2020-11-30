Arkansas sees 32 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Arkansas has reported over 1,000 current hospitalizations.
"I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers. We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas," Gov. Hutchinson said Sunday.
Last week, Dr. Romero said the first of three COVID-19 vaccines will be reviewed on Dec. 10. Then, once vaccines are approved, a shipment will come to Arkansas, but not enough for everyone. It won't be until third quarter of next year that we have enough for everyone.
Key facts to know:
- 138,056 confirmed cases
- 19,303 probable cases
- 12,816 active confirmed cases
- 3,324 active probable cases
- 2,295 confirmed deaths
- 207 probable deaths
- 1,063 hospitalizations
- 201 on ventilators
- 122,926 confirmed recoveries
- 15,770 probable recoveries
Monday, Nov. 30
Gov. Hutchinson has confirmed a total of 32 new deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday along with another day in a row with an increase in hospitalizations, making a total of 1,063 Arkansans in the hospital with the virus.
That is an increase of 30 since Sunday.
“Today's increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system," Hutchinson said Monday after releasing the day's coronavirus numbers.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday:
- Current hospitalizations: 1,030
- Total Beds: 9,144
- Total Beds Available: 2,321
- Total ICU Beds: 1,139
- Total ICU Beds Available: 76
- Total Vents: 1,065
- Total Vents Available: 619
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 390
- Total Covid patients on vents: 185
We will update hits article with more information as it becomes available.