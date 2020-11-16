Arkansas reports record-high 42 new COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Arkansas health officials are dealing with a surge in record coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as Gov. Hutchinson looks to a task force for recommendations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas broke another single day record with 2,312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 13. Hospitalizations also broke a record that day with a new total of 826.

The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed over 16,000 active cases in the state on Sunday.

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide.

Key facts to know:

120,008 confirmed cases

14,340 probable cases

12,490 active confirmed cases

3,995 active probable cases

2,038 confirmed deaths

187 probable deaths

861 hospitalizations

124 on ventilators

105,468 confirmed recoveries

10,157 probable recoveries

Monday, Nov. 16

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,308 total new cases with 1,165 being confirmed and 143 being probable.

Health officials also reported 42 more deaths due to COVID-19, which is a record for the amount of deaths announced in a day.

Arkansas has also reached a new record in COVID-19 hospitalizations as 861 people are currently in the hospital due to the virus.

Total ICU beds across the state still remain under 100, with 340 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 124 on ventilators.

"The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

A total of 10,329 PCR tests and 620 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Below are the weekends statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:

Current hospitalizations: 861

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,392

Total ICU Beds: 1,103

Total ICU Beds Available: 87

Total Vents: 1,036

Total Vents Available: 626

Total Covid patients in ICU: 340

Total Covid patients on vents: 124