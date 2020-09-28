Coronavirus updates: 786 new confirmed cases, 23 more deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 79,521 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the weekend, 44 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas as cases rose sharply during the previous week.

The state also reached another 1,000-day cases mark with a total of 1,030 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Key facts to know:

79,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,528 probable cases

6,824 active cases

318 active probable cases

1,183 reported deaths

146 probable deaths

496 hospitalizations

99 on ventilators

73,573 recoveries

Monday, September 28

The Arkansas Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 786 new confirmed cases, 21 new probable cases and 23 more deaths.

A total of 1,183 people have died from the virus while 146 probable deaths have also been reported.

Hospitalizations have increased to 496 and 99 people are on ventilators.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a statement that "it's critical that we all continue following the guidance of our public health officials to slow the spread of this virus."

A total of 7,056 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Below are the hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Current hospitalizations: 496

Total Beds: 9,088

Total Beds available: 2,568

Total ICU Beds: 1,002

Total ICU Beds Available: 130

Total Vents: 1,060

Total Vents Available: 716

Total Covid patients in ICU: 237

Total Covid patients on vents: 99