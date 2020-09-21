Coronavirus updates: 596 new cases in Arkansas, 15 more deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 74,286 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the state of Arkansas reached over 1,000 total deaths due to the coronavirus.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently conducted three studies over COVID-19 in Arkansas. The SEIR model shows a prediction of more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas by October 31.

Arkansas also set a record on Friday for antigen COVID-19 testing. The state had over 11,000 tests with both PCR tests and antigen tests.

Key facts to know:

74,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,078 probable cases

6,299 active cases

407 active probable cases

1,048 reported deaths

149 probable deaths

447 hospitalizations

97 on ventilators

66,934 recoveries

Monday, September 21

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 596 new coronavirus cases in the state and 15 more deaths. A total of 7,657 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

A total of 45 new probable cases were added to the dashboard as well as one probable death.

The amount of people on ventilators increased by 12 to 97 while hospitalizations increased by 35 to 447.

In a statement, Gov. Hutchinson said that the health department "continues to do outstanding work in identifying and tracing COVID-19 cases across the state."

Below are the hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Current hospitalizations: 412

Total Beds: 9,088

Total Beds Available: 2,746

Total ICU Beds: 1,002

Total ICU Beds Available: 168

Total Vents: 1,057

Total Vents Available: 718

Total Covid patients in ICU: 218

Total Covid patients on vents: 86