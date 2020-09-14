Coronavirus updates: 399 new cases in Arkansas, 10 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last Friday, Arkansas saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began. The state also topped 60,000 in recoveries on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state is ready to send the $300 additional pandemic assistance, authorized by President Trump's by executive order. The Arkansas unemployment claims are now 7.1 percent, as the state sees a drop. For seven weeks has now seen a drop.
The governor also announced that there will be the no more daily COVID-19 press conference updates. It will then switch to a weekly update.
Key facts to know:
- 69,449 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 5,719 active cases
- 986 reported deaths
- 378 hospitalizations
- 76 on ventilators
- 62,740 recoveries
Monday, September 14
Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 399 new cases in Arkansas and 10 more deaths.
A total of 6,225 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 21 positive antigen tests with 586 tests coming back negative.
Currently, 2,779 people have had a positive antigen test, which accounts for a 15% positvity rate.
Antigen tests are not included into the number of confirmed cases and are considered probable cases.
Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as given to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.
- Current Hospitalizations: 378
- Total Beds: 9,088
- Total Beds Available: 2,630
- Total ICU Beds: 1,002
- Total ICU Beds Available: 161
- Total Vents: 1,057
- Total Vents Available: 717
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 181
- Total Covid patients on vents: 76
