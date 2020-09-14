Coronavirus updates: 399 new cases in Arkansas, 10 more deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 69,449 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last Friday, Arkansas saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Arkansas has seen since the pandemic began. The state also topped 60,000 in recoveries on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state is ready to send the $300 additional pandemic assistance, authorized by President Trump's by executive order. The Arkansas unemployment claims are now 7.1 percent, as the state sees a drop. For seven weeks has now seen a drop.

The governor also announced that there will be the no more daily COVID-19 press conference updates. It will then switch to a weekly update.

Key facts to know:

69,449 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

5,719 active cases

986 reported deaths

378 hospitalizations

76 on ventilators

62,740 recoveries

Monday, September 14

Governor Asa Hutchinson reported 399 new cases in Arkansas and 10 more deaths.

A total of 6,225 PCR tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

There are 399 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is the 3rd day of decreasing new cases. Our testing continues to be high, and this is good news. Thanks to everyone for working hard to protect others.



Here is the full report for September 14: pic.twitter.com/bGkGOdGp8u — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 14, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 21 positive antigen tests with 586 tests coming back negative.

Currently, 2,779 people have had a positive antigen test, which accounts for a 15% positvity rate.

Antigen tests are not included into the number of confirmed cases and are considered probable cases.

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as given to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.

Current Hospitalizations: 378

Total Beds: 9,088

Total Beds Available: 2,630

Total ICU Beds: 1,002

Total ICU Beds Available: 161

Total Vents: 1,057

Total Vents Available: 717

Total Covid patients in ICU: 181

Total Covid patients on vents: 76