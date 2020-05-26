As of Monday, May 25, Arkansas officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 6,029 positive cases in the state.

On Thursday, May 21, Arkansas saw the largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since March 11, with 455 new cases.

Gov. Hutchinson announced bars that are associated and in restaurant facilities can be opened effective May 19, and free standing bars can be opened Tuesday, May 26.

Hutchinson also announced that high school and community team sports can resume on June 1.

Key facts to know:

6,029 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,663 active cases

117 reported deaths

86 hospitalizations

4,249 recoveries

Watch Tuesday's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Tuesday, May 26

RELATED: WHO warns 1st worldwide coronavirus wave not over

RELATED: 'Bikes are the new toilet paper': Shops see surge in sales amid coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Arkansas liquor stores considering permanent alcohol delivery option