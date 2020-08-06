LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 325 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Saturday, totaling 775 new cases just over the weekend.

Last week, Arkansas saw the highest number of hospitalizations and 24-hour community spread cases ever since the beginning of COVID-19.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Friday the "Dine Out initiative" to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Scott said the city will allow restaurants to offer temporary outside seating.

Key facts to know:

9,426 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,681 active cases

154 reported deaths

145 hospitalizations

35 on ventilators

6,266 recoveries

