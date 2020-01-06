LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Sunday, May 31, Arkansas officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,253 positive cases in the state.
Last week, Arkansas saw the highest number of hospitalizations the state has ever seen since the beginning of COVID-19.
Arkansas has tested over 117,000 people for COVID-19 since March 11.
Key facts to know:
- 7,253 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 1,845 active cases
- 133 reported deaths
- 115 hospitalizations
- 27 on ventilators
- 5,275 recoveries
