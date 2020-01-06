LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Sunday, May 31, Arkansas officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 7,253 positive cases in the state.

Last week, Arkansas saw the highest number of hospitalizations the state has ever seen since the beginning of COVID-19.

Arkansas has tested over 117,000 people for COVID-19 since March 11.

Key facts to know:

7,253 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,845 active cases

133 reported deaths

115 hospitalizations

27 on ventilators

5,275 recoveries

