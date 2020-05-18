LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Sunday, May 17 Arkansas officials announced 181 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,759 positive cases in the state.

Governor Hutchinson announced on Saturday an investigation is being conducted after an applicant illegally accessed the unemployment system. He was notified Friday night and the system was shut down immediately in order to prevent a data breach.

As of Monday, May 18 all retail stores in Arkansas are open for business, except bars. A decision will be made about reopening bars today.

Key facts to know:

4,759 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

85,185 total tests

80,426 negative test results

98 reported deaths

3,590 recoveries

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 1:30 p.m. press conference here:

Monday, May 18

9:20 a.m.

Data source: Arkansas Department of Health

Arkansas Department of Health

Last week, Gov. Hutchinson said it is not an encouraging sign for quick movement into the second phase of reopening the state after officials have seen large increase of positive cases over the past several days.

"When you see two days of increase in patients and two days of increase in hospitalization, that'll cause you to pause and make sure to remind everyone to be careful," he said.

RELATED: Arkansas 'not prepared' to move to Phase 2 of reopening, governor says

Gov. Hutchinson's COVID-19 press briefing on Saturday (5/16):

RELATED: Arkansas moms write children's book to help kids understand COVID-19

RELATED: Arkansas nurse returns to work after battle with COVID-19