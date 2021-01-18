Arkansas reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Arkansas began Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This group includes Arkansans who are aged 70 and older, along with education staff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas began Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This group includes Arkansans who are aged 70 and older, along with education, including higher education and child care. Later in Phase 1B, Gov. Hutchinson said the vaccine will be available to essential workers.

Last week, Arkansas reached nearly 4,300 deaths by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Key facts to know:

219,596 confirmed cases

52,307 probable cases

16,747 active confirmed cases

6,047 active probable cases

3,562 confirmed deaths

758 probable deaths

1,263 hospitalizations

216 on ventilators

199,598 confirmed recoveries

45,498 probable recoveries

Monday, January 18

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,109 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas along with 32 deaths since Sunday.

"Today is a critical step as we move into phase 1-B of vaccination. This will allow Arkansans aged 70 and older and education workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Gov. Hutchinson said Monday.