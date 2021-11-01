Arkansans in hospital for COVID continues surge, 38 more deaths

There have been more than 4,000 deaths by COVID-19 since the pandemic entered the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Arkansas reached a total of 250,000 positive cases since the first reported case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

The state also reached the 4,000 mark of deaths by COVID-19 since the pandemic entered the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said the goal to finish Phase 1-A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is the end of January. Phase 1-B is expected to begin in February, while Phase 1-C is targeted for April.

Key facts to know:

208,778 confirmed cases

47,566 probable cases

18,166 active confirmed cases

7,368 active probable cases

3,392 confirmed deaths

689 probable deaths

1,371 hospitalizations

268 on ventilators

187,194 confirmed recoveries

39,506 probable recoveries

Monday, January 11

With 1,268 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, Arkansans in the hospital and needing a ventilator due to the virus continues to surge.

The ADH reported 38 more deaths since Sunday; 1,371 hospitalizations and 268 patients on ventilators.

"Today's report of 31 additional hospitalizations will add to the load of our health care workers. The better news in the new cases are starting to slow somewhat. Let's work toward a true downward trend," Gov. Hutchinson said on Monday.