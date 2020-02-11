Coronavirus updates: Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 hits new record, state reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new record high of Arkansans who have died from coronavirus complications was reported on Sunday, Nov. 1, with 33 deaths within a 24-hour period.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said that the amount of school districts in the red zone for new COVID-19 infections dropped from 42 to 40.
Key facts to know:
- 104,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 8,938 probable cases
- 8,209 active cases
- 1,926 active probable cases
- 1,817 reported deaths
- 168 probable deaths
- 688 hospitalizations
- 119 on ventilators
- 94,664 confirmed recoveries
- 6,843 probable recoveries
Monday, Nov. 2
2:20 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 688 people in the hospital with coronavirus, which is a record since the virus was first confirmed in the state in March.
New cases reported was 584, with 27 new deaths from COVID-19.
In a statement, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will discuss the state's "winter strategy" on the COVID-19 pandemic in Tuesday's weekly press briefing.
Below are the weekend’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday:
Current hospitalizations: 655
Total Beds: 9,144
Total Beds Available: 2,426
Total ICU Beds: 1,081
Total ICU Beds Available: 131
Total Vents: 1,065
Total Vents Available: 700
Total Covid patients in ICU: 235
Total Covid patients on vents: 112
We will update hits article with more information as it becomes available.