Coronavirus updates: Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 hits new record, state reports

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 584 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new record high of Arkansans who have died from coronavirus complications was reported on Sunday, Nov. 1, with 33 deaths within a 24-hour period.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said that the amount of school districts in the red zone for new COVID-19 infections dropped from 42 to 40.

Key facts to know:

104,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

8,938 probable cases

8,209 active cases

1,926 active probable cases

1,817 reported deaths

168 probable deaths

688 hospitalizations

119 on ventilators

94,664 confirmed recoveries

6,843 probable recoveries

Monday, Nov. 2

2:20 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 688 people in the hospital with coronavirus, which is a record since the virus was first confirmed in the state in March.

New cases reported was 584, with 27 new deaths from COVID-19.

In a statement, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will discuss the state's "winter strategy" on the COVID-19 pandemic in Tuesday's weekly press briefing.

Below are the weekend’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Current hospitalizations: 655

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,426

Total ICU Beds: 1,081

Total ICU Beds Available: 131

Total Vents: 1,065

Total Vents Available: 700

Total Covid patients in ICU: 235

Total Covid patients on vents: 112