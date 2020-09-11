Arkansas reaches nearly 800 hospitalizations as COVID-19 spike continues

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 945 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

For the fourth day in a row, the number of Arkansans in the hospital with coronavirus has hit a record with a total of 786 people, with nearly 50 new patients since yesterday.

The state also broke the single-day high of new cases on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the state reported 1,548 new cases and then on Friday it reported 1,870 new cases.

Key facts to know:

111,761 confirmed cases

11,050 probable cases

9,957 active cases

2,531 active probable cases

1,930 confirmed deaths

178 probable deaths

786 hospitalizations

116 on ventilators

99,861 confirmed recoveries

8,340 probable recoveries

Monday, November 9

4 p.m.

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to ADH by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today.

Current hospitalizations: 786

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,403

Total ICU Beds: 1,082

Total ICU Beds Available: 106

Total Vents: 1,072

Total Vents Available: 697

Total Covid patients in ICU: 289

Total Covid patients on vents: 116

2:52 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 945 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

This is the fourth day in a row that hospitalizations have spiked across the state.

Gov. Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: "We continue to see a high level of hospitalizations across the state. This increase can affect everyone, even those who have not contracted COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to our friends, family, and neighbors to do our part as we fight this virus."

Below are the weekends statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:

Sunday, November 8



Current hospitalizations: 741

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,414

Total ICU Beds: 1,082

Total ICU Beds Available: 111

Total Vents: 1,072

Total Vents Available: 708

Total Covid patients in ICU: 268

Total Covid patients on vents: 104