Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing 1,000 mark as pandemic continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that businesses that have licenses to sell alcohol must close by 11 p.m. He also announced that graduating nursing students will be put on the fast track to the frontlines.
The state had record testing in a 24 hour period on Friday, Nov. 20. A total of 15,095 PCR tests and 3,383 antigen tests were completed, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Key facts to know:
- 129,405 confirmed cases
- 16,785 probable cases
- 13,252 active confirmed cases
- 3,475 active probable cases
- 2,191 confirmed deaths
- 196 probable deaths
- 974 hospitalizations
- 164 on ventilators
- 113,946 confirmed recoveries
- 13,113 probable recoveries
Monday, November 23
Arkansas has once again set a record high in hospitalizations as the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 974 current hospitalizations.
The state has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since September as cases continue to rise.
The health department reported 1,017 new cases, with 912 being confirmed and 105 being probable cases. Officials also reported 30 more deaths.
A total of 10,693 PCR tests and 890 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.
"We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around."
Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today:
- Current hospitalizations: 974
- Total Beds: 9,144
- Total Beds Available: 2,530
- Total ICU Beds: 1,136
- Total ICU Beds Available: 76
- Total Vents: 1,032
- Total Vents Available: 609
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 384
- Total Covid patients on vents: 164
