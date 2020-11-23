Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing 1,000 mark as pandemic continues

The state continues to see a sharp increase in hospitalizations and new cases as health officials work to slow the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that businesses that have licenses to sell alcohol must close by 11 p.m. He also announced that graduating nursing students will be put on the fast track to the frontlines.

The state had record testing in a 24 hour period on Friday, Nov. 20. A total of 15,095 PCR tests and 3,383 antigen tests were completed, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Monday, November 23

Arkansas has once again set a record high in hospitalizations as the Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 974 current hospitalizations.

The state has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since September as cases continue to rise.

The health department reported 1,017 new cases, with 912 being confirmed and 105 being probable cases. Officials also reported 30 more deaths.

A total of 10,693 PCR tests and 890 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

"We saw a decrease in new cases from last Monday, and this is a hopeful sign; but our hospitalizations are still going up," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "How we handle Thanksgiving this year will determine our hospitalizations around Christmas. Thanks for being a part of turning this fight around."

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 974

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,530

Total ICU Beds: 1,136

Total ICU Beds Available: 76

Total Vents: 1,032

Total Vents Available: 609

Total Covid patients in ICU: 384

Total Covid patients on vents: 164