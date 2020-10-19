Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit new record with 613 in Arkansas

A new record high of people in the hospital with COVID-19 was reported on Monday with 613 total.

ARKANSAS, USA — A new record high of Arkansans in the hospital with COVID-19 was reported on Monday with 613 total.

Before Monday, the state saw its highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations on October 11 with 576 people in a hospital, which then rose to 608 on October 12.

Key facts to know:

93,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

5,807 probable cases

7,450 active cases

1,208 active probable cases

1,562 reported deaths

152 probable deaths

613 hospitalizations

99 on ventilators

84,770 confirmed recoveries

4,447 probable recoveries

Monday, October 19th

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 531 new coronavirus cases in the state over the last 24 hours.

Of those 531 cases, 434 were confirmed cases and 97 were probable cases.

Ten more people have died from the virus in Arkansas.

A total of 8,918 PCR tests and 803 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations rose by 41 to set a new record of 613 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.