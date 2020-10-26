x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: 612 new total cases in Arkansas, 21 deaths

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 612 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new record high of Arkansans in the hospital with COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with 637 total

Arkansas also reported over 1,800 total deaths from COVID-19 since the first reported case in March. 

Arkansas State Representative Charlene Fite announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the sixth Arkansas lawmaker to test positive for the virus in the most recent outbreak.

Key facts to know:

  • 99,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 7,317 probable cases
  • 7,995 active cases
  • 1,576 active probable cases
  • 1,676 reported deaths
  • 157 probable deaths
  • 649 hospitalizations 
  • 102 on ventilators
  • 89,730 confirmed recoveries
  • 5,584 probable recoveries

Monday, Oct. 26

Both the amount of Arkansans on a ventilator after being infected by the virus as well as deaths from COVID have gone up in the past 24 hours.

_____________

Sunday, Oct. 25

Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:

Current hospitalizations: 633

Total Beds: 9,120

Total Beds Available: 2,449

Total ICU Beds: 1,054

Total ICU Beds Available: 104

Total Vents: 1,062

Total Vents Available: 721

Total Covid patients in ICU: 253

Total Covid patients on vents: 95

We will update hits article with more information as it becomes available.

