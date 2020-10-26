Coronavirus updates: 612 new total cases in Arkansas, 21 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new record high of Arkansans in the hospital with COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with 637 total
Arkansas also reported over 1,800 total deaths from COVID-19 since the first reported case in March.
Arkansas State Representative Charlene Fite announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the sixth Arkansas lawmaker to test positive for the virus in the most recent outbreak.
Key facts to know:
- 99,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 7,317 probable cases
- 7,995 active cases
- 1,576 active probable cases
- 1,676 reported deaths
- 157 probable deaths
- 649 hospitalizations
- 102 on ventilators
- 89,730 confirmed recoveries
- 5,584 probable recoveries
Monday, Oct. 26
The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 612 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.
Both the amount of Arkansans on a ventilator after being infected by the virus as well as deaths from COVID have gone up in the past 24 hours.
_____________
Sunday, Oct. 25
Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:
Current hospitalizations: 633
Total Beds: 9,120
Total Beds Available: 2,449
Total ICU Beds: 1,054
Total ICU Beds Available: 104
Total Vents: 1,062
Total Vents Available: 721
Total Covid patients in ICU: 253
Total Covid patients on vents: 95
We will update hits article with more information as it becomes available.