Coronavirus updates: 612 new total cases in Arkansas, 21 deaths

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 612 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new record high of Arkansans in the hospital with COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with 637 total

Arkansas also reported over 1,800 total deaths from COVID-19 since the first reported case in March.

Arkansas State Representative Charlene Fite announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the sixth Arkansas lawmaker to test positive for the virus in the most recent outbreak.

Key facts to know:

99,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

7,317 probable cases

7,995 active cases

1,576 active probable cases

1,676 reported deaths

157 probable deaths

649 hospitalizations

102 on ventilators

89,730 confirmed recoveries

5,584 probable recoveries

Monday, Oct. 26

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 612 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths from the virus since yesterday.

Both the amount of Arkansans on a ventilator after being infected by the virus as well as deaths from COVID have gone up in the past 24 hours.

_____________

Sunday, Oct. 25

Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers from this weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:

Current hospitalizations: 633

Total Beds: 9,120

Total Beds Available: 2,449

Total ICU Beds: 1,054

Total ICU Beds Available: 104

Total Vents: 1,062

Total Vents Available: 721

Total Covid patients in ICU: 253

Total Covid patients on vents: 95