Arkansas reports over 4,600 deaths from COVID-19 since pandemic began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas has reported over 4,600 deaths from the coronavirus since the first case was reported in March of 2020.

Last week, Arkansas began Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This group includes Arkansans who are aged 70 and older, along with education, including higher education and child care.

Dr. Romero said they are actively looking to see if new COVID-19 variant is in Arkansas. He said they've sent eight specimens to the CDC and are waiting on results. He also said this variant is 50-70% more transmissible.

Key facts to know:

228,410 confirmed cases

56,292 probable cases

12,921 active confirmed cases

4,871 active probable cases

3,778 confirmed deaths

872 probable deaths

1,084 hospitalizations

187 on ventilators

211,684 confirmed recoveries

50,545 probable recoveries

Monday, January 25

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there was an increase of 636 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 44 new deaths from the virus.

"While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower. An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don't follow health department guidelines," Gov. Hutchinson said Monday.