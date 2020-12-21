Arkansas reports 58 deaths, 1,457 new positive COVID cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the weekend, 100 Arkansans died from the coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Since the first of December, 783 Arkansans have died due to the virus.
Last week was a historic week across the country and in Arkansas. The first shipments and immunizations of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed and administered. The ADH also reported a new record-high of COVID-19 cases in a single day for the state, which was 3,039.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that an agreement has been reached on a nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief package. It includes a vast number of elements, including funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, vaccine delivery, and another round of stimulus checks via direct payments to Americans.
Key facts to know:
- 171,672 confirmed cases
- 31,435 probable cases
- 16,589 active confirmed cases
- 5,569 active probable cases
- 2,885 confirmed deaths
- 410 probable deaths
- 1,078 hospitalizations
- 174 on ventilators
- 152,176 confirmed recoveries
- 25,453 probable recoveries
Monday, Dec. 21
The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 58 deaths from the virus and 1,457 new positive COVID cases since yesterday.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers from the weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.:
- Current hospitalizations: 1,057
- Total Beds: 8,983
- Total Beds Available: 2,188
- Total ICU Beds: 1,154
- Total ICU Beds Available: 48
- Total Vents: 1,072
- Total Vents Available: 679
- Total Covid patients in ICU: 342
- Total Covid patients on vents: 170