Arkansas reports 58 deaths, 1,457 new positive COVID cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the weekend, 100 Arkansans died from the coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Since the first of December, 783 Arkansans have died due to the virus.

Last week was a historic week across the country and in Arkansas. The first shipments and immunizations of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed and administered. The ADH also reported a new record-high of COVID-19 cases in a single day for the state, which was 3,039.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that an agreement has been reached on a nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief package. It includes a vast number of elements, including funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, vaccine delivery, and another round of stimulus checks via direct payments to Americans.

Key facts to know:

171,672 confirmed cases

31,435 probable cases

16,589 active confirmed cases

5,569 active probable cases

2,885 confirmed deaths

410 probable deaths

1,078 hospitalizations

174 on ventilators

152,176 confirmed recoveries

25,453 probable recoveries

Monday, Dec. 21

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 58 deaths from the virus and 1,457 new positive COVID cases since yesterday.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Below are the statewide hospitalization numbers from the weekend as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m.: