Coronavirus updates: 568 new confirmed cases, record hospitalizations

The state also saw its highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations on October 11 with 576 people currently in a hospital, which then rose to 608 on October 12.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas health officials have reported a total of 6,771 new confirmed cases in the state since the beginning of October and nearly 200 new deaths.

Key facts to know:

88,870 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

4,617 probable cases

6,929 active cases

910 active probable cases

1,438 reported deaths

148 probable deaths

608 hospitalizations

104 on ventilators

80,496 recoveries

Monday, October 12th

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting another record amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations after the amount raised by 32. A total of 608 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 568 new confirmed cases, 86 new probable cases and 17 confirmed deaths were reported by the health department.